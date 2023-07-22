Rajkot: After the Ahmedabad incident, the issue of CCTV cameras and overspeed boards on overbridges came up.

Rahishzade’s son killed 9 innocent people on Wednesday midnight on Ahmedabad’s ISKCON bridge while overspeeding recklessly. After this tragic accident, the issue of CCTV cameras and overspeed boards on overbridges across the state has arisen. TV9 did a reality check of Rajkot’s overbridge in which shocking things have come to light. In which it has been revealed that there is no CCTV camera on any overbridge in Rajkot. Not only this, the most serious thing is that the board of overbridge has not been installed along with CCTV. Which shows the negligence of the municipality.

Overbridge in Rajkot

Civil Hospital Overbridge, Ramapir Chowk Overbridge, Raiya Chowk Overbridge, Nanamaouva Overbridge, Mavdi Chowk Overbridge, Gondal Road Overbridge, Bhagwatipara Overbridge, Jaddus Chowk Overbridge, Madhapar Chowk Overbridge and KKV Hall Overbridge are still under construction in the city.

RMC and police are accusing each other

The Rajkot Municipal Corporation and the police department are at loggerheads over CCTV cameras and speed limit boards in the overbridge. A Rajkot police officer has claimed that the work of installing CCTV cameras in the overbridge belongs to the municipality. Whose command and control is done by the municipality. So this is not the job of the traffic police. On the other hand, according to the Municipal Corporation official, CCTV cameras have been installed at the places where traffic police is needed. There was no demand regarding CCTV cameras in the overbridge, due to which cameras have not been installed.