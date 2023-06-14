Rajkot: All Public Service Centers and Zonal Supply Offices closed till June 16 due to Cyclone Biparjoy

In view of the Biparjoy cyclone situation in the state, the operation has been started on a war footing as a precautionary measure. The administration has started operations as a precautionary and safety measure against the likely situation that may arise in Cyclone Biparjoy, while all Lok Seva Kendras and Zonal Supply Offices in Rajkot have been declared closed till June 16 due to Cyclone Biparjoy .

In view of the possible effects of Cyclone Biparjoy, Collector Prabhav Joshi has requested people not to venture out unless absolutely necessary. On June 14, 15 and 16, all public service centers and all zonal offices of the Supply Department will remain closed for three days. Therefore, from June 17, the concerned citizens will be able to get the benefit of these services like normal days, on which the district administration has asked the citizens to pay attention.

1026 people were evacuated to safer places in 7 talukas

Necessary steps are being taken by the administration in Rajkot district to avoid the effects of Cyclone Biparjoy. Under which work is being done to relocate the local people in the affected areas under the leadership of Mamlatdars in different talukas of the district.

A total of 99 people, including 51 children, in Jetpur town of Rajkot district, 340 people, including 95 children and 3 pregnant women, in Gondal town and village, 41 people in Vinchiya, Modhuka and Akandia villages of Vinchiya taluka, 82 people in Lodhika taluka, A total of 172 people including 37 children and 2 pregnant women have been shifted in Dhoraji taluka, 180 people including 65 children in Upleta taluka and 112 people including 18 children in Jamkandorna taluka. Thus, a total of 1026 people have been sheltered at safer places in 7 talukas of Rajkot district.

The storm is moving at a speed of 5 kmph in the sea

Cyclone Biparjoy is wreaking havoc in the coastal areas of the state. Cyclone Biparjoy is moving at a speed of 5 kmph. Cyclone Biparjoy is 300 km from Dwarka. While the center of the storm is 350 km away from Porbandar. The cyclone is 290 km from Jakhau.

There is a possibility of wind speed of 135 to 150 kmph with the storm. While Jakhou is likely to pass at a speed of 125 to 135 per hour. Biparjoy storm is likely to hit Jakhau in Kutch on Thursday evening. All coastal areas have been alerted regarding the danger of the storm. There is a possibility of 2 to 3 meters of water in the sea and the bay.