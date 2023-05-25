Rajkot: Big change in BJP organization, presidents of four cities including Rajkot changed

Preparations for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 have started. BJP state president C.R. Patil chaired a meeting with office bearers of 8 cities of the state under the chairmanship of the Union Minister. Major changes were made in the organization on the second day of this meeting.

Lok Sabha elections are to be held in the country next year. For this BJP has already started preparations. On Thursday, the BJP has replaced 4 city presidents and appointed new presidents. District and city presidents of Rajkot are also included. Rajkot has appointed Alpesh Dholaria as District President and Mukesh Doshi in place of Kamlesh Mirani as City President. Apart from this, Devjibhai Varchand has been appointed in Kutch and Ranchodbhai Dalwadi in Morbi. State President CR. Patil has congratulated and congratulated the newly appointed presidents of Kutch, Rajkot, Morbi district and Rajkot city.