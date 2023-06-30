Rajkot: CA student jumps into Aji Dam, makes video

A young man studying CA in Rajkot ended his life by jumping into the Aaji Dam. The youth also made a video before the suicide and sent it to his father. It has been revealed in this video that the young man has lost lakhs of rupees in the game of Teenpatti. On receiving the information of the incident, the fire brigade team reached the spot and started searching for the dead body. The name of this young man is Shubham Bagtharia.

The young man was studying CA

Another suicide incident has happened in Rajkot city. According to the information received, a young man named Shubham Bagtharia, who was studying CA, ended his life by jumping into Aji Dam. The youth made a video before jumping into Aaji Dame and sent the video to his father. In this video, he also talked about losing lakhs of rupees in online Teenpatti game and committing suicide for some other reasons.

wave of mourning in the family

Last evening in Rajkot, a young man named Shubham made a video with his mobile phone and sent it to his father. However, his father’s net was closed and upon starting the net at 7 pm, the ground slipped under his feet after watching the video. On seeing the video, the mountain of sorrows broke down in the family. The family members started crying bitterly. Shubham’s family kept searching for him throughout the night. Shubham’s body was searched after the location was found at around 5 am on Friday.

What did Shubham say in the video?

Before jumping into the dam, Shubham said in the video that I have committed so many sins that I cannot tell them in words, Aji is the river, I am jumping in it, giving my life, it is not anyone’s fault. My Seth was absolutely fine, I lost his 65 thousand, Harsh 30 thousand, Ashwin brother’s 20 thousand and 15 thousand rupees in online teen patti share, I don’t want to die, there are many reasons for this, I am tired of life now , Now I am going to commit suicide in this river. Enough is enough, mom and dad, I love you. Keep smiling, and if possible forgive me, and try to live life without me please..live life.