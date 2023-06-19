Rajkot: Chemical mafia poured chemical-rich water in Mauj river of Upleta, anger among people

There is anger among the people against the administration due to pollution of Mauj river again in Upleta. Due to the polluted and chemical-rich water, foam is visible everywhere in the river. The chemical water covered the river with a sheet of toxic foam. It is suspected that the chemical mafia has dropped the chemical in the river from the check dam built on the river. Even before this, the water of Moj river was polluted due to chemical mafia pouring chemicals. There is anger among the people when no action has been taken despite several representations to the GPCB.

Farmers and cattle herders allege that chemical mafia repeatedly throw tankers filled with chemicals into the river. Due to which the water of the river gets polluted. Animals get skin diseases by drinking contaminated water. Many animals have died in the past as well. Farmers are in trouble due to barren land. On the other hand, the officials of the GPCB board refused to comment on the matter.