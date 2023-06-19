Rajkot: Crime Branch busted the interstate gang of renting trucks from Rajasthan and selling them in scrap.

From time to time, people who commit thefts and frauds adopt new tactics to avoid getting caught. But the police is always one step ahead of such elements. Rajkot Crime Branch has busted an interstate fraud racket.

Talking about this whole scam, the accused used to commit fraud and betrayal by hiring trucks from different districts of Rajasthan and selling them at cheap prices in the junkyards of Rajkot. In this entire scam, the Crime Branch has taken further action by arresting 6 people including the Della Malik.

Scrap owners who had bought trucks from the accused at a low price used to sell spare parts

If fraudulently taken vehicles are sold directly to someone and the buyer starts using them, then there is a danger of the accused being caught. So to avoid getting caught, he adopted a different method. The accused used to hire trucks and dumpers through an agreement from different districts of Rajasthan and Gujarat and sell them to scrap yard owners in Rajkot through a person from Junagadh. Instead of selling the complete vehicles, the owners of these junkyards used to dismantle the vehicles and sell their parts. The accused felt that the police would not be able to access their modus operandi. But the crime branch reached out to the accused and sent them behind bars.

The accused have now disclosed that 60 trucks have been given to junkyards.

Police have seized goods worth more than 4 crores including various spare parts from three junkyards in Rajkot. This includes items such as truck trolley, cabin, engine, fuel tank, tyre, silencer, bumper, air tank and battery. The accused have so far admitted to renting 60 trucks to a scrap yard in Rajkot for scrapping and are likely to give more statements during interrogation.

The Crime Branch has arrested three gang bosses Jamal Metar, Waseem Sama and Imtiaz Ghanchi from Rajkot. Apart from this, Kishanlal Rabari, Kishan Chowdhary, who hired the truck from Rajasthan, and Lalit Devmurari, a person from Junagadh, have been arrested. There are 15 cases registered against Jamal Metar, owner of a scrap yard in Rajkot, in different districts.