Rajkot: Dhoraji’s 90-year-old woman donated 43 bighas of land to Khodaldham, reached the sub-registrar’s office on a stretcher.

Saurashtra is the land of sages and saints. Donating has been very important here. One such special donation has been made by 90-year-old Nanduben Dahyabhai Paghdare, a resident of Parbadi village in Dhoraji taluka of Rajkot district. Nanduben has given 43.5 bighas of land near him to Khodaldham Trust. Nanduben handed over his land to the Dhoraji sub-registrar’s office and wrote a will. In which he has given all his land to Khodaldham Trust. The old woman showed her philanthropic spirit by making a huge donation of land at the end of her life and became an example for others. Nanduben’s spirit was greatly appreciated by the people.

Nanduba’s health is bad. She could not walk so reached the sub registrar office on a stretcher. When she reached the sub-registrar’s office on a stretcher, everyone who saw her was surprised. Nanduben went to the sub-registrar’s office and wrote a will on his 43.5 bigha land. Committee members of Khodaldham Dhoraji were also present on the occasion.

Khodaldham President Naresh Patel expressed gratitude

The idea of ​​90-year-old Nanduben has been welcomed by everyone in the Patidar community, with Khodaldham Trust chairman Naresh Patel thanking Nanduben and wishing him all the best. Apart from this, the committee members of Dhoraji of Khodaldham honored Mataji by giving a statue in the sub-registrar’s office. Along with Naresh Patel, former Dhoraji Upleta MLA Lalit Vasoya appreciated Nanduben’s philanthropy and paid homage.

Khodaldham is the center of faith of the Leuva Patidar community.

Khodalgam, near Kagawad on the Rajkot-Junagadh highway, is the center of faith of the Leuva Patidar community. Leuva is an attempt to unite the Patidar community through the power of unity through devotion and has a grand temple of Khodiyar Mataji. Recently, Education and Health Dham is being prepared near Amreli village on Jamnagar road. In such a time when knowledge is coming out from abroad, the donation given by Nanduben will prove to be very important for the Khodaldham Trust.