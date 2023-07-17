Rajkot: Entry prohibited from Madhapar Chowk to Punit water tank, private buses will not ply during the day!

A notification banning the entry of private buses has been issued by the Rajkot city police. According to this notification, the entry of private buses has been banned in the city from Madhapar Chowkdi to Punit Pani Tanki.

The traffic problem in Rajkot city is becoming very serious and day by day the traffic congestion on the public roads and the increasing movement of heavy vehicles in the city creates the problem of traffic jams on the city roads. Rajkot Police Commissioner has issued a notification regarding private buses. In which the entry of private buses has been banned from Madhapar Chowk 150 feet Ring Road to Punit Pani Tanki from 8 am to 9 pm. Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava said that in view of the current situation in the city and to keep the traffic safe, this ban has been imposed on big private buses in the city. These buses include HPV heavy passenger vehicles.

Notification was implemented earlier

Earlier this notification was implemented in the year 2015, however the traffic from Gondal Chowk to Madhapar Chowk was very less, then Gondal Chowk and Madhapar Chowk were outside the city, but now it has come inside the city. Private buses ply on this road in the city, due to which the problem of traffic persists. Apart from this, the offices of private travels are also located on the 150 feet ring road of the city, so the problem of traffic is more.

Entry of private buses is prohibited on this road

According to the new notification issued by Rajkot Police Commissioner, from 8 am to 9 pm, entry of private luxury buses is prohibited from Madhapar Chowk to Puneet Water Tank on 150 feet Ring Road. 80 Feet Road to New 150 Ring Road Ghanteshwar T-Point towards Jamnagar and Madhapar Chowk to Godal Chowk private luxury buses Madhapar Chowk to Ghanteshwar T-Point New 150 Feet Ring Road to Kataria Chowk 80 From Kut Road Vavdi Road to Puneet Water Tank you can go to Godal Chowk.