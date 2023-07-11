Rajkot: Farm in Lath village of Upleta turned into river, farmers worried

The fields of Lath village of Upleta taluka have been waterlogged due to the rains that lashed them last day. Because of this, crops like cotton, groundnut, soyabean have been submerged in water. Farmers can be harmed by filling water in the fields. Apart from this, erosion has also happened in many fields. Many houses in the village have been filled with rain water. Due to which the local people are facing problems.

Due to torrential rains in the Upleta area last day, the river of Lath village and check dam has been filled with water due to inflow of large amount of water. Apart from this, water was released from Bhadar 2, Moj Dam, Venu Dam after heavy rains in Dhoraji, Upleta, Jamkandorna areas. Due to which a large amount of water entered the river drains. Due to which the flood water of the river filled the fields and the fields have turned into rivers.