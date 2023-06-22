Rajkot: Fierce fire broke out in furniture showroom in Mavdi area

An incident of fire in a furniture showroom has come to light in Rajkot. A fire has been reported in the showroom of Rajkamal Furniture near Anand Bangla Chowk in Mavdi area. Due to the fire in the wooden furniture showroom, the fire took a fierce form in no time. The fire was so terrible that smoke was visible far and wide in the sky. As soon as the information was received, a team of firefighters reached the spot and got involved in extinguishing the fire.

The fire broke out in a furniture factory

The fire broke out at the showroom of Rajkamal Furniture near Anand Bungalow Chowk in Mavdi area. The incident took place in such a way that first a fire broke out in a vacant plot near a furniture showroom. After which the fire spread in the furniture factory.

More than 8 fire brigade personnel were involved in extinguishing the fire

As soon as the incident was reported, more than 8 fire brigade personnel arrived and started trying to control the fire. As soon as the fire team reached, the glass of the showroom was broken, due to which smoke started coming out. After this, they started trying to save the goods from the room below the showroom.

all employees safe

Being an industrial area, care was taken that it should not affect other companies. All employees are safe. The workers came out as soon as the fire broke out. He immediately tried to extinguish the fire with whatever fire fighting equipment he had. However, the fire could not be controlled and the fire brigade was informed.

According to the information, first a spark broke out, later a fire broke out in the showroom. However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be revealed. However, PGVCL is ensuring that the power connection is not affected due to the fire and there is no untoward incident in the surrounding area.