Rajkot: Fight in land dispute, two killed, PSI suspended

Seven people were injured in a clash between two castes over land in Samadhiyala village of Chuda in Surendranagar. Out of which 2 died during treatment. On the issue of plowing the land, there was a clash between the two groups with weapons. Scheduled society leaders gathered at the Medical College regarding the incident of two murders. At present, seeing the matter getting complicated, the bus stand near Gandhi Hospital was blocked. People from the Dalit community have taken to the streets and are demanding justice.

Rajkot Range IG Ashok Kumar Yadav also reached Surendranagar. He told the media that a special SIT has been constituted in the matter and the PSI has been suspended. Earlier, an application was given to the police for security, but the Range IG admitted that the police were negligent.

A convoy including the local crime branch reached the spot

Amidst the tense atmosphere after the incident, D.Y. Sp. The police convoy including the local crime branch reached the spot. The incident took place in Samdhiyala village of Chuda taluka. More than 7 people were injured in the fight. All were admitted for treatment. It has been learned that two middle-aged people died during treatment at the Medical College.

What was the matter?

A clash broke out between two castes over a land dispute in Samadhiyala village of Chuda taluka. At that time, people from both sides were very angry in the fight. Angry people attacked with wood and other weapons. In which Dalapbhai Kanabhai, Alabhai Pamabhai Parmar, Sataben Pamabhai Parmar, Manojbhai Premjibhai Parmar, Nandaniben Manojbhai Parmar of the same family were seriously injured. The injured were taken to Surendranagar CU Shah Hospital in three ambulances with the help of 108 ambulances. After getting information about this incident, Chuda police reached the spot and started further investigation.