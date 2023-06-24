Rajkot: Good news for Saurashtrians, Rajkot AIIMS work will be completed soon

Saurashtrians will no longer have to go to Ahmedabad for any medical service. The work of AIIMS Hospital in Rajkot is nearing completion. In which a 250-bed indoor hospital will be operational from next September, while OPD service will also start from January.

There is news of relief for the people of Rajkot and entire Saurashtra. The work of the under-construction AIIMS hospital in Rajkot is nearing completion. At present, such preparations are being seen to start indoor OPD in the hospital by coming September. Patients from Saurashtra will no longer have to go to Ahmedabad due to the functioning of AIIMS Hospital in Rajkot.

250 bed indoor hospital will start in september

A 250-bed indoor hospital is going to start in AIIMS Hospital, which is a boon in the medical field for Saurashtra including Rajkot. Presently the construction work of AIIMS Hospital is going on at Khanderi near Parapipaliya on Jamnagar Road. The facility of indoor beds will also be available from coming September. The patients of Saurashtra including Rajkot will be directly benefited by the commencement of this service.

Many facilities will start, digital X-ray will be done for Rs 150

The work of AIIMS is currently going on in full swing. Starting with an indoor hospital, the hospital will have facilities for general surgery, minor OT, delivery of pregnant women, orthopedic operations, treatment of heart patients. Apart from this, digital X-ray facility will also be available to the patients. Patients will get the facility of digital X-ray for just Rs 150. All these services will start in the month of September.

OPD service started in January

OPD service has been started in Rajkot AIIMS. OPD has been started by AIIMS management since last January. Many people are taking advantage of this. Many patients are taking advantage of OPD and TeleOPD. At present, the work of the main building is going on in the AIIMS building. The work was expected to be completed in October and November but indications are that the work will be completed a month earlier.

Work in progress after Health Minister’s visit

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently visited AIIMS Hospital. When Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the work and ordered the speedy completion of AIIMS, the work is picking up pace. This work will be completed by the end of next September and the indoor hospital will be started which will prove to be very beneficial for the patients of Saurashtra.