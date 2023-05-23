Rajkot: In this city school, the birthday of the students is celebrated in a unique way.

Usually, when students have a birthday, schools distribute chocolates or celebrate the birthday in some other way. But at Karnavati International School in Railnagar, Rajkot, the birthday of the students is celebrated in a unique way. A rule has been made to perform Yagya on the birthday of every child studying in this school. Students and teachers who have a birthday are sacrificed in the yagya.

Yagya is performed in the school by a special Shastriji. Apart from this, a verse is recited to the host at the time of oblation, along with its meaning is also told. After offering sacrifices in the yagya, the host is given different types of resolutions. In which a resolution is made to respect parents, respect teachers, help elders, not do addiction, stay away from mobile, not cheat in exams etc.