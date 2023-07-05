Rajkot: Large quantity of alcoholic beverages seized in the name of Ayurvedic syrup

5 truckloads of intoxicating syrup have been seized from Shapar and HUDCO. This quantity worth 73 lakhs was being delivered to different paan shops. By drinking which one becomes intoxicated. Crime Branch has sent this intoxicating syrup to FSL for further investigation.

Drink Ayurvedic syrup and if it contains alcohol..? Many people will be shocked, but one such ongoing scam has been busted by the Rajkot Crime Branch. In the name of Ayurvedic syrups, alcoholic beverages are increasingly being consumed in large quantities. On the basis of secret information, the police have recovered a large quantity of syrup by keeping a watch.

After which 5 truckloads of intoxicating syrup have been seized from Shapar and HUDCO. This intoxicant worth 73 lakhs was going to be delivered to different paan shops, drinking which causes intoxication. Crime Branch has sent this intoxicating syrup to FSL for further investigation. However, in this investigation it has also been found that this syrup was being produced in Vadodara. Investigation is also being done in this direction.