Rajkot: Mentally challenged children who never even saw a train traveled by air

Rajkot : Everyone is having a lot of fun during the summer holidays. Some are going to Kashmir and some to Shimla. The children go out with their families as soon as the vacation is over. In such a situation, a yatra was organized for mentally challenged children by the Parmarth Charitable Trust in Rajkot. So that even these special children could go for a walk.

If we too feel like going out, then why don’t mentally challenged children feel like going out. For this, Parmarth Charitable Trust took such special children to many places including Akshardham Temple, India Gate, Delhi, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Dehradun, Mussoorie.

During this journey, there were many children who were sitting in a plane and train for the first time. An atmosphere of happiness was seen on the faces of all the children as soon as the dream of boarding the plane was fulfilled by the organization. Children can move around. This trip was planned for them to see different things and move on.

These children got an opportunity to enjoy the nature on river Ganges in Haridwar, boating in Rishikesh, river rafting, children. Since its environment is very different and very beautiful, the children with mental disabilities enjoyed a lot during the visit.