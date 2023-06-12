Rajkot: NDRF team equipped with modern equipment reached Rajkot

The system is on high alert regarding the possible threat of Cyclone Biparjoy. Winds with a speed of 70 to 80 kmph and heavy rain are expected in Rajkot. A team of 22 NDRF personnel has reached Rajkot from Vadodara. Significantly, the NDRF team should be equipped with modern equipment like modern boat, modern cutter, DM kit.

In view of the possible danger, NDRF teams will be sent to Rajkot or other districts. An alert has been issued in Rajkot regarding Biparjoy cyclone. Leave of all employees in Rajkot has been cancelled. Work is being done as per the SOP of the state government. However, the NDRF team going to Saurashtra will get logistics from Rajkot.

At present high waves are rising in the sea of ​​Porbandar, people have been requested not to venture into the sea due to the rough nature of the sea, on the other hand the situation is similar in the sea of ​​Dwarka. Due to which 20 feet high waves are rising. On the other hand, such a situation has arisen in Mangrol of Junagadh where people are forced to migrate to see the condition of the sea. Prayers were offered to calm the sea at Rajula in Amreli. 20 feet high waves are rising in the sea of ​​Zafarabad. The sea of ​​South Gujarat has also gone mad.