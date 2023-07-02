Rajkot: No lawyer will fight the case of those accused of killing a minor

Police is on the lookout for the accused in the murder of a 13-year-old minor in Amul Industrial Area. Meanwhile, the Rajkot Bar Association has decided that no lawyer will fight the case of the accused who brutally murdered a minor by the Bar Association. In this case, the police is still looking for the accused, but so far no concrete clue has been found.

Bar association condemned the incident

Rajkot Bar Association Secretary Dilip Joshi said in a release that the Bar Association strongly condemns the act done to the 13-year-old girl in Rajkot. After the arrest of the accused in this incident, it has been decided that no lawyer of Rajkot will fight the case on behalf of the accused. And all the lawyers have been instructed to implement this proposal.

More than 35 people were questioned

Rajkot Police has constituted SIT to trace the accused. In this case, the police have detained about 35 suspects and are interrogating them thoroughly. Those who have been interrogated include people living around the minor, who came in contact with him in the past.

The body of a 13-year-old minor was recovered from a factory named Amul Industries located in the Aji Dam Police Station area. At that time, it was revealed in the preliminary report of the forensic PM that the girl was killed by being hit on the head with a solid object. Apart from this, it has come to the fore that the girl’s genitals were attacked with a rod. The police have come to the conclusion that the girl was raped before she was murdered. At present, the police is waiting for the postmortem report to collect more evidence and the help of FSL has been taken to collect more scientific evidence in this case. The Bar Association has decided that no lawyer will fight the case of the accused who perpetrated this barbaric act.