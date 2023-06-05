Rajkot: Oil spilled on Kalavad road causing problems for two wheeler drivers

An incident of oil leakage from a vehicle has come to light on the Kalavad Road underbridge in Rajkot. There were incidents of two-wheeler riders slipping due to oil leakage. Most of the two-wheeler drivers received minor injuries. While a bike rider suffered a serious head injury, the local people hastily admitted him to the hospital. As soon as the information was received, the fire engine immediately reached the spot and removed the oil spilled on the road with a water cannon.

Oil spilled on Chandranagar Bridge in Ahmedabad

Earlier, oil had spilled on Chandranagar Bridge in Paldi, Ahmedabad. Due to oil leakage on the road, the drivers are facing trouble again and again. Many motorists were injured as the vehicles skidded. There was a scene of jam in the middle of the road. The accident was averted due to vigilance by the police to ensure that the drivers did not slip on the oil.