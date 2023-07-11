Rajkot: One of the two youths trapped in Chhadavadar village of Dhoraji was rescued

There has been torrential rain in Chhadavadar village of Dhoraji taluka of Rajkot. A lot of water has come in the roads of Chhadavadar village. One of the two youths trapped in the rain water has been rescued. The search has been started for the youth trapped in the water.

Clouds have started rolling in Gujarat since the onset of monsoon. As a result of which water income has increased in reservoirs across the state. There has been torrential rain in Chhadavadar village of Dhoraji taluka of Rajkot. A lot of water has come in the Woral of Chhadavdar village. One of the two youths trapped in the rain water has been rescued. The search has been started for the youth trapped in the water.

On the other hand, after heavy rains in Sabarkantha’s Idar, there has been a lot of water in the local rivers. The youth was trapped in the local river passing near the Jalliya of Eider. The local people immediately rescued the youth. Despite the strong current in the river, the youth got stuck while crossing the river.