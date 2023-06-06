Rajkot: Petition in High Court regarding 100 to 125 year old dilapidated bridge in Gondal

A hearing was held in the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday on a petition filed regarding the dilapidated condition of two heritage sites in Gondal. During the hearing, the Gujarat High Court issued notices to the state government, Gondal Municipality and the Road Construction Department. The court has sought the opinion of experts on the present condition of the bridge. Significantly, an application has been filed in the High Court regarding the 100 to 125 year old bridge built during the time of Bhagwat Singhji.

Presently the bridge is in a very dilapidated condition. The bridge has not been repaired even after several requests. Due to which the petition has demanded immediate repair of the bridge. The petitioner states that if the bridge is not repaired immediately, a tragedy like Morbi may recur. In Gondal, these bridges are located from Ghoghavdar Chowk to Panjrapole and from Hospital Chowk near Mondhiba School. The people of Movia, Atkot, Ghoghavdar and Jasdan use this bridge a lot.