Rajkot: Rajkot PGVCL in action mode in view of Biparjoy cyclone

Rajkot: In view of Cyclone Biparjoy moving towards Gujarat coast, the team of Rajkot PGVCL has come into action mode. Line staff, engineers and contractors have been kept on stand by. So that it can be reached in any situation.

PGVCL team ready for Biperjoy

Advance arrangements for manpower and material have been made by the administration. All this preparation Managing Director M.J. This is being done under the direct supervision of Dave Saheb. Chief Engineer DV Lakhani gave guidance regarding the preparations of the electricity administration and the meetings being held.

Chief Engineer D.V Lakhani said that all preparations have been done by PGVCL. All precautions are being taken regarding the disaster. Along with this, all the staff have been instructed not to go out of the headquarters. In view of Cyclone Biparjoy, if any need arises, help will be provided from the corporation office and nearby districts.

all compensation for damages

It was further informed that all the materials have also been arranged for immediate compensation of the damage caused after the storm. First priority will be given to hospitals, government offices, flour mills, waterworks in the affected areas. After which immediate help will be provided to the rest of the areas. In such a situation, after the Taute storm, there is a danger of another Biparjoy storm on the coast of Gujarat. It has been estimated by the Meteorological Department that the possible effect of this storm can be on the coast of South Gujarat. All preparations have been completed by the District Magistrate regarding the danger of storm on the coast of South Gujarat. Due to the effect of the storm, it may rain in some areas of Gujarat. It is also possible that the cyclone may turn towards Oman by June 12 and 13.