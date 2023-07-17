Rajkot: Resentment among travel operators regarding Police Commissioner’s notification, offered to MP and MLA

The city police commissioner has issued a notification banning the entry of private luxury buses on the 150 feet ring road and its implementation has also started. Due to which now private luxury buses will not be able to enter on 150 feet ring road. Due to which there is a lot of resentment among private travel operators. A memorandum has been given to MP Mohan Kundariya and MLA Ramesh Tilala on behalf of the Private Travels Association on Monday.

Received positive response from MP and MLA: Travels Association

Private travel operators presented their problems before MP Mohan Kundariya and MLA Ramesh Tilala. Travel operators said that this will not only cause trouble to the travel operators, but the passengers will also have to face problems. The city already has restrictions in place and is being implemented by travel operators. After this, we were given 150 feet relaxation on Ring Road, so we brought all our setup to 150 feet Ring Road. Offices worth lakhs and crores of rupees have been taken away.

Prior to the announcement, buses could be picked up or dropped off from any pick up point on the 150 ft Ring Road. Due to which now people have to go to Madhapar Chowk or Punit Nagar for which they have to pay heavy rickshaw fare. Travel operators said they have received positive feedback from MPs and MLAs. We hope that a decision will be taken in our interest in the coming days.