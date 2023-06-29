Rajkot: Taluka Panchayat and District Panchayat Office in dilapidated condition, know what the collector said

After the tragedy of dilapidated house collapse in Jamnagar, the administration has woken up and the process of evacuating the dilapidated houses is underway. But the Rajkot Taluka Panchayat itself is in a dilapidated condition. In such a situation, the question arises whether the administration will vacate the taluka panchayat by giving notice like a dilapidated house or will run such an office risking its life.

40 Years Old Taluka Panchayat Office

The dilapidated house that collapsed in Jamnagar was 30 years old. While Rajkot Taluka Panchayat is 40 years old and looking at its condition it seems that no renovation has ever been done in this office. Plaster has been dislodged from the outer walls of the Taluka Panchayat office. Also, the bricks of the wall are also visible. Trees have also started growing in some of the walls. There are huge cracks. Then the dilapidated buildings become even more dangerous in the rainy season. Then a large number of applicants come to this office and the employees are working. On which the danger remains.

Taluka and District Panchayat offices will be new: Collector

The collector told TV9 that the administration is serious about the matter and the taluka and district panchayat will be redeveloped. Till the time the Taluka Panchayat is not in a position to sit, the work of this office will also be shifted to another place.