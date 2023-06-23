Rajkot: Trader tries to create awareness about gold adulteration through poster

A businessman from Rajkot has tried to create public awareness through a poster. He cautioned consumers buying gold that “yellow is not gold, insist on checking the quality of powdered gold before buying gold machine chains from some wholesalers”.

A poster in Rajkot has shocked people. A businessman named Pradeep Kansara has tried to create public awareness through this poster. In this poster, he has warned the customers about adulteration in gold. The poster reads, “Yellow means no gold, insist on checking the quality of powdered gold before buying gold machine chains from lay-away wholesalers.” Pradeep Kansara claims that some traders are shouldering Presenting adulterated gold to consumers by using existing powder in India.

Rajkot Gold Dealers Association has condemned all the allegations of Pradeep Kansara

Controversy has arisen after the sensational allegations of gold trader Pradeep Kansara in Rajkot. Rajkot Gold Dealers Association has condemned all the allegations of Pradeep Kansara. Bhaya Bhai, president of the Dealer Association, claims that adulteration of gold through powder is not possible in the era of hallmarks. The chief claims that the traders of Rajkot use machines worth crores of German technology to check the purity of gold. In such a situation, it is absolutely wrong to adulterate gold.