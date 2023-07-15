Rajkot: Woman escapes after stealing saree from shopkeeper, incident captured in CCTV

A woman has been caught on CCTV stealing a saree from a saree shop in Rajkot. The woman steals the saree and walks out of the shop. The video of these women stealing saree has surfaced and now it is going viral. The incident is of Lakhaji Road. A woman disguises as a customer comes to buy a saree in a shop and steals the saree from the shopkeeper’s eyes and stuffs the saree in a bag with her and later she becomes ruffiand.

The shopkeeper is busy showing the saree to another customer. Whereas, this woman slips the saree directly into her bag. Two women are seen in the video of the incident. There is also a woman among them who, after stealing this saree, opens the door comfortably and walks out of the shop. The video of the incident is now going viral. Earlier, a video of tomato theft has also gone viral.