International Yoga Day was celebrated in the country and abroad on Wednesday, 21st June. In Rajkot, women celebrated Yoga Day in a unique way by doing water yoga. More than 200 women performed yoga together in different swimming pools of the city. Women joined yoga to heal body and mind by doing yoga under water. Rajkot Corporation had organized Yoga in the water. Yoga in water is being organized in the city for the last five years.

At the same time, International Yoga Day was celebrated on Wednesday at Paldi Event Center in Ahmedabad. In this program, along with normal yoga, unique yoga is also being seen. In which the children of a private institute are doing unique yoga. Kids did yoga with skating. Although it was difficult to do yoga on skates, the children did yoga on skates. After being trained by the instructor in this task, the children performed unique yoga exercises in the program.