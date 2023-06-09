Rajkot: Women protesting due to water problem

Water crisis has started in another ward of Rajkot. Amid predictions of delayed monsoon, the water problem has left the locals fuming. People are facing a lot of trouble due to lack of water in Ambika Basti area of ​​Ward No. 11. People living in more than 6 apartments are facing a lot of trouble due to not getting regular water. After not getting water for a long time, the patience of the women finally broke and they protested. A large number of women gathered and expressed their anger with empty pots and buckets.

Local women allege that there is no water in their area for the last 20 days. This has been repeatedly put before the councillor. But no one is ready to listen. Not only this, the people who do not get water are forced to take water by paying money. Women say that how to spend the day without water in such heat is also a big question.