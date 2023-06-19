Rajnath Singh holds bilateral meeting on defense relations with Vietnamese Defense Minister

New Delhi, 19 June (Hindustan Times). Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with Vietnam’s Defense Minister Phan Van Giang, who arrived in New Delhi on Monday on a visit to India. Earlier, General Fan Van Giang paid tribute to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. He inspected the guard of honor of all the three services. The BrahMos missiles deal is expected to be finalized and the deal signed with the Defense Minister of Vietnam on this visit.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh receives his counterpart General Phan Van Giang ahead of the bilateral meeting in New Delhi. After paying floral tributes to the martyrs at the National War Memorial, Gen Giang inspected the guard of honor of the three services. This was followed by a productive meeting with General Phan Van Giang, during which the entire gamut of India-Vietnam defense ties was reviewed. The Defense Minister was accompanied by Chief of the Indian Armed Forces (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and Defense Secretary Giridhar Armane in the bilateral talks.

In fact, amid the ongoing tussle with China, Vietnam wants to take BrahMos missiles from India and deploy them in the South China Sea. This will reduce the fear of China in the South China Sea and its surrounding area and at the same time strengthen India’s relations with Vietnam. Meanwhile, China has threatened India’s security by giving many types of sensitive weapons to India’s neighboring countries Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar etc., but now India has also adopted the policy of ‘like a tit’ by giving BrahMos to China’s enemy countries. Is.

Sources said Vietnam is expected to order between three to five units of BrahMos missiles. The multiple missiles included with each battery are estimated to cost around $125 million, so a potential deal could be between $375 million and $625 million. It depends on how many units of BrahMos Vietnam wants to acquire. The defense ties between India and Vietnam are getting stronger amid the growing Dragon’s hegemony in the South China Sea. After the Philippines, now the BrahMos missiles deal with Vietnam is nearing finalisation.