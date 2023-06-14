Rajnath Singh tested the preparations of all the three armies regarding Biparjoy storm

New Delhi, 14 June (Hindustan Times). The three armies are also prepared to counter the cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday spoke to the three service chiefs about the preparedness of the armed forces for the landfall of the cyclone. The Chiefs assured that the Armed Forces stand ready to provide all possible assistance to the civil administration to deal with any situation or contingency due to the cyclone.

The central government is very alert about the storm Biparjoy and it is being advised to take a lot of caution in the coastal areas. Many Union Ministers are continuously holding review meetings and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also monitoring the situation. Today, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has also talked to the chiefs of the three armies regarding the storm ‘Biparjoy’. He discussed about the preparedness of the three forces in the high level meeting. The army chiefs have assured them of meeting any eventuality or contingency due to the cyclone.

The rescue team of Border Security Force deployed in Gujarat is fully prepared to meet the challenges posed by the severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ as it moves towards the coast. Cyclonic storm Biparjoy is likely to make landfall near Jakhau coast in the evening of June 15 and thereafter it is likely to move towards Rajasthan via Rann of Kutch. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert regarding the storm and expressed the possibility of the cyclone passing through the India-Pakistan international border. Therefore, the Border Security Force has also mobilized necessary resources for rescue operations along with guarding the international border with Pakistan.