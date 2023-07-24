Rajya Sabha: AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended for the entire monsoon session

New Delhi, 24 July (Hindustan Times). Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh for the remaining duration of the Rajya Sabha’s monsoon session.

As soon as the proceedings of Rajya Sabha started today, Sanjay Singh went very close to the Chairman’s seat demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue and started raising slogans. The Chairman asked him to keep calm and requested to go to his place but he did not agree. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal brought a proposal in this regard in the House, which was approved by a voice vote. After that, the Asan suspended MP Sanjay Singh for the remaining period of the monsoon session on the charge of obstructing the proceedings of the House.

It is noteworthy that AAP MP Sanjay Singh came very close to the Speaker’s podium demanding a discussion on the violence in Manipur. He had said in his statement that the husband of the woman who was abused in Manipur is a retired subedar of the army who had participated in the Kargil war. This is a serious issue. There should be a discussion in the house.