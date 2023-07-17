Rajya Sabha Elections: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar elected unopposed from Gujarat

Ahmedabad : India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has been elected unopposed for the Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat. Along with them, two other BJP candidates have also been elected unopposed. The tenure of the Foreign Minister as a Rajya Sabha member was ending on 18 August. However, speculations were already being made that all the three BJP candidates would be elected unopposed in this Rajya Sabha election. The reason for this is that the Congress had already announced not to field its candidates. The biggest thing is that the possibility of holding elections for the Rajya Sabha in Gujarat on July 24 was being expressed, but even before the elections, all the three BJP candidates including Dr. S. Jaishankar were elected unopposed.

Why Congress came out of the field

According to media reports, the BJP has 156 seats in the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly, while the Congress has only 17 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party has five MLAs. One seat is with Samajwadi Party and three seats are with independents. All three independents had already announced their support to the government. Due to the strong numerical strength of the BJP, the Rajya Sabha elections were being considered as just a formality. The Congress was thrown out of the fray for the Rajya Sabha elections due to low numbers in the Gujarat Assembly.

got to learn a lot from gujarat

After filing his nomination papers in Ahmedabad on July 10, he had said, ‘I hope that I will be able to contribute to whatever progress will happen in the country in the coming 4 years. I have learned a lot from Gujarat in the last four years. The Foreign Minister said that he got a chance to join the changes that have taken place in the country, especially in the field of foreign policy. He said that he has learned a lot from Gujarat, for which he also thanked the people and the legislators here. He said that BJP has considered Gujarat as a model state. Speaking on the progress of the country, Jaishankar said that these schemes are being appreciated not only here but also abroad.

Better relations of India with all countries

On foreign policy and neighboring countries, Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar said that progress has been made in all countries. He said that see in Nepal itself, connectivity has increased there, business has become good. He said that India’s relations with Nepal are very good. He said that India’s foreign policy has been very good under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the issue of neighboring countries, he said that India’s relations with all the countries have improved.

Jaishankar has been Foreign Secretary from 2015 to 2018

Let us tell you that the Foreign Minister of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar has also been the Foreign Secretary of the Government of India from January 2015 to January 2018. As Foreign Secretary, he worked on very important diplomatic assignments of ASEAN including America, China. He has been deployed during peacekeeping missions of Indian forces in Moscow and Sri Lanka before the disintegration of the Soviet Union. He was closely associated with the Indo-US nuclear deal.

Responsibilities of the First Secretary of the Embassy of India in Washington DC

Dr. S. Jaishankar was born on January 15, 1957 in New Delhi, the capital of India. He is a leading Indian strategic affairs analyst, commentator and administrative officer. He is the brother of historian Sanjay Subrahmanyam and former rural development secretary of India, Subrahmanyam Vijay Kumar. He married Kyoko and now they have two sons and a daughter. Dr. S. Jaishankar joined the Indian Foreign Service in the year 1977. Studied Russian in 1979 and served as Second and Third Secretary to the Soviet Union in Moscow in 1981. In 1985-1988, he was the First Secretary in the Indian Embassy in Washington DC.