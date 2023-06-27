Rajya Sabha elections in West Bengal, Gujarat and Goa on July 24, 10 MPs including S Jaishankar are retiring

New Delhi : Rajya Sabha elections will be held on 24 July 2023 in three states of the country, Goa, Gujarat and West Bengal. It is being told in media reports that on July 24, elections will be held on six Rajya Sabha seats in West Bengal, three in Gujarat and one in Goa. About 10 Rajya Sabha MPs, including Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Derek O’Brien, are retiring on August 18.

Three seats will become vacant in Gujarat on August 18

Elections will be held on three Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat on July 24, 2023. However, it is being told in media reports that on August 18, three seats of Gujarat Rajya Sabha are falling vacant, for which elections will be held on July 24. It is being told in the media report that voting will be held on July 24 on three Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat. Before this, by July 13, the list of candidates will be issued by various political parties. It has been told in the report that July 17 has been fixed as the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

Dr S Jaishankar may get ticket again

According to media reports, three Rajya Sabha members from Gujarat are retiring on August 18, 2023. The Rajya Sabha members of Gujarat who are retiring from these three seats on August 18 include External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, Dineshchandra Jemalbhai Anvadiya and Jugal Singh Mathurji Lokhandwala. These three seats are currently held by the ruling BJP at the Centre. However, it is also being told that the BJP can contest the elections to the Rajya Sabha again by giving a ticket to External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar from Gujarat. However, there is no discussion on who will be made the candidate from BJP on two other seats.

Six Rajya Sabha MPs from West Bengal and one from Goa will retire

According to media reports, six Rajya Sabha MPs are about to retire in West Bengal. The MPs from the state who are about to retire include Derek O’Brien, Dola Sen, Pradeep Bhattacharya, Sushmita Dev, Shanta Chhetri and Sukhendu Shekhar Ray. His term ends on 18 August. At the same time, Vinay Tendulkar’s tenure from Goa will end on July 28.