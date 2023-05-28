rakesh tikait reached ghazipur border in support of wrestlers said we will tell the government the value of the medal

Wrestlers Protest: Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has left with a large group of farmers in support of women wrestlers sitting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. He had a confrontation with the police in Ghaziabad. Farmers broke the barricading made on Ghazipur border. They are going towards Delhi border. Farmer leaders are moving forward raising slogans like ‘dictatorship will not work’ and ‘hooliganism will not work’. Earlier, Rakesh Tikait addressed the farmers at Ghazipur border. He said that we are going ahead to support the movement of wrestlers. Any attempt to stop us will fail. He warned the UP Police and Delhi Police that if an attempt was made to stop them, a sit-in would be started there. Farmer leaders are going towards Delhi by vehicles instead of tractors. Earlier it was announced to go by tractor. Wrestlers are adamant on demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after he was booked for sexual harassment. Women panchayat of farmers was going to be held in their support. The protest of the farmers in support of the wrestlers has started at the Ghazipur border itself. On the other hand, the patience of the wrestlers and their supporters sitting on dharna at Jantar Mantar since 23rd April also broke today. After the inauguration of the new Parliament House, other wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat marched towards the new Parliament House. The Delhi Police personnel were forbidden from doing so, but the wrestlers remained adamant on going towards the Parliament House. After that the police took the wrestlers into custody. Despite this, the political turmoil between Jantar Mantar and Parliament House is at its peak.