Rakesh Tikait’s Kisan Mahapanchayat in Aligarh for free electricity-compensation, force-PAC deployed in many police stations

Aligarh: National spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait is coming to attend the Kisan Mahapanchayat to be held in Aligarh on Thursday. The Mahapanchayat is being held at Yamuna Expressway Interchange located in Tappal. The police administration has been alerted regarding the Kisan Panchayat. On Wednesday, top officials of the district administration inspected the panchayat site. Three police jurisdictional, force and PAC of several police stations have been deployed to monitor and deal with any untoward situation. In Tappal, a big agitation was launched by the farmers regarding the land acquisition law on the ground itself.

Strategy will be made for 13 demands of farmers

To make the mahapanchayat successful, contact is being made with the farmers in the village. People are being appealed to reach out. This mahapanchayat is being organized for the 13 demands of the farmers. In this, the main demands include the demand for free electricity to the farmers, compensation under Yamuna Expressway land acquisition. Police and administration people have talked to the office bearers of the Bharatiya Kisan Union. The mahapanchayat has been asked to be conducted in a peaceful manner.

Claims to mobilize 6 thousand farmers

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Vimal Tomar claims that 5 to 6 thousand farmers will gather in the mahapanchayat. On behalf of the organization, the police have been assured that the mahapanchayat will be held peacefully. No illegal work of any kind will be done. District President of Bharatiya Kisan Union Sundar Balyan told that most of our demands are local. Although Rakesh Tiktok will also raise national issues. But the farmers are demanding free electricity, he told that there has been a conversation with SP Gramin Palash Bansal about the mahapanchayat. He said that our volunteers will handle the arrangements of the Mahapanchayat.