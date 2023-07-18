Raksha Bandhan 2023: When is Rakshabandhan 30 or 31 August, know date, time, auspicious time and right time to tie Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan 2023 Date: Every year the festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha of Shravan month. That’s why Raksha Bandhan is also called Rakhi Purnima. This time there is confusion among the people regarding the date of Rakshabandhan, the festival of brothers and sisters. The festival of Rakshabandhan will be celebrated this year on 30th August or 31st, people are confused about these two dates.

Raksha Bandhan is the biggest festival of brother and sister.

Raksha Bandhan is the biggest festival of brother and sister. On the day of Rakshabandhan, sisters tie colorful rakhis on the wrists of their brothers for their prosperity. Many times, due to the English calendar, the dates of Sanatan Parv often get changed. Something similar is being seen this time on Raksha Bandhan as well. Actually, due to the shadow of Bhadra, people are confused whether the festival of Raksha Bandhan is on 30 August or should be celebrated on 31 August. so let’s know Astrologer of Ayodhya Dham Pt. Ambareesh Mishra From date, time, auspicious time and right time to tie Rakhi…

Rakshabandhan Muhurat

In the year 2023, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the last day of the month of Sawan i.e. on the full moon day. This year, the full moon date will start from 10:13 am on August 30, which will run till 07:046 am on August 31, 2023. But Bhadrakal will also start with the full moon. Tying Rakhi in Bhadrakal is not considered auspicious. Bhadrakal will be on 30 August 2023, Wednesday, from 10.13 in the morning to 8:47 in the night. In such a situation, Rakhi will be tied only after the end of Bhadrakal. Performing Rakshabandhan at the time of Bhadra is considered prohibited. Bhadra should be sacrificed for all auspicious works. Prevails in the eastern half of Bhadra. According to the scriptures, Raksha Bandhan should not be celebrated during the Bhadra period, this time is inauspicious. Auspicious works are not done during Bhadra period. In such a situation, Rakhi will be tied only after the end of Bhadrakal.

Malmas 2023 Date: Malmas and Adhikamas start from today, do not do these things during this time, know what to do and what not

Right time to tie Rakhi (Rakshabandhan Muhurat)

The auspicious time of Rakshabandhan will be from 10:13 pm on August 30, 2023 to 07:46 am on August 31. But on August 31, Sawan Purnima is till 07:46 in the morning, at this time there is no Bhadra Kaal. Because of this, on August 31, sisters can tie Rakhi to their brothers. In this way, in the year 2023, the festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on both 30 and 31 August. But keeping in mind the Bhadra period, tie Rakhi.