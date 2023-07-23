Raksha Bandhan 2023: When Raksha Bandhan is on 30 or 31 July, this time do not commit these mistakes while tying

Raksha Bandhan 2023 Date: The festival of Rakshabandhan will be celebrated for two days this time, because two types of differences are coming to the fore regarding Rakshabandhan. Some are talking about celebrating the festival of Rakshabandhan on 30th August, while some are talking about 31st August. At the same time, there are different opinions according to astrologers. Every year the festival of Rakshabandhan is celebrated on the full moon date of Sawan. On this day sisters tie rakhi on their brother’s wrist and pray for his long life. In return, the brother also promises to keep his sister happy and protect her always. Let us know on which day the festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated this year.

Rakshabandhan will be celebrated on this day

Every year the festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon date of the month of Sawan. This year the full moon date of Sawan month is on 30th August. Udaya Tithi is considered in Hinduism. On the other hand, the full moon date will start from 10:58 in the morning of 30 August. Along with this, the beginning of Bhadra will also start from 10.58 in the morning of 30 August and will end at 09.01 in the night. Tying rakhi in Bhadra period is considered inauspicious, so the right time to tie rakhi is before 07.05 am on 31st August. Due to the shadow of Bhadra on the full moon day of August 30, the festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on two days i.e. 30 and 31 July 2023.

auspicious time to tie rakhi

Full moon date starts on 30th August at 10.58 am.

Purnima Tithi ends on 31st August at 07.05 am.

Bhadra begins at 10:58 in the morning of 30 August.

Bhadra will end at 09:01 in the night of 30th August.

This year, the festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated for two days on 30 and 31 August.

Tying Rakhi during Bhadra period is considered inauspicious.

Auspicious time to tie Rakhi – on 31st August from sunrise till 07.05 am.

