Rakul Preet Singh went under water for 14 hours for a scene in the film ‘I Love You’

For her upcoming film ‘I Love You’, Rakul Preet Singh was required to stay underwater for 2 minutes 30 seconds for a scene in the film and the amount of preparation the actress went through for that scene will blow your mind !

Rakul says, “I needed a certain kind of thinking to delve deeper into the emotions of the story in the film. And I also did a month of rigorous preparation to really connect with it. Jahan Edenwala was the instructor for the underwater sequence, who trained me to stay under water for two minutes and 30 seconds as much as possible, I practiced everyday for a month.

She adds, “The biggest challenge of shooting the underwater sequence was that I was in the water from 2 in the afternoon till 4 in the morning and I was wet all day and the water was very cold. I was pouring warm water so that my body doesn’t get too cold. Of course, because of the chlorine in the water it’s going to burn your eyes and that’s also a challenge but I really enjoyed the challenge because it made me push myself It helped a lot to grow.”

Presented by Jio Studios, Athena & The Vermilion World Production’s film “I Love You” is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nikhil Mahajan and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Khetarpal and Gaurav Bose. Rakul Preet Singh and Pavail Gulati, Akshay Oberoi and Kiran Kumar starrer the film is all set for its digital premiere on Jio Cinema on 16th June.