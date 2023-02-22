Rally-concert in Luzhniki on February 22 – what time to watch who is performing

On February 22, a large-scale rally-concert called “Glory to the Defenders of the Fatherland” is expected at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. According to TASS, during the event dedicated to the participants of the special military operation, Russian pop stars and public figures will perform before the audience. How the performance will go, who will take the stage – read in the Izvestia material.

Meeting-concert in Luzhniki on February 22: what time does it start and end

There were no official announcements of the event, however, information about its holding appeared in the federal and regional media. The rally-concert at the main arena of Moscow will start approximately at 15:00. According to the source TASSthe concert will bring together about 200 thousand people

In connection with the event on February 22, the observation deck on Sparrow Hills will be closed. Public transport routes will also be changed. In particular, the Department of Transport of Moscow announced the blocking of traffic on a number of streets in the Khamovniki district:

from 5:30 until the end of the event, the exit from Khamovnichesky Val Street to Dovator Street will be closed; from 15:00 until the end of the event, traffic will be closed on sections of Dovator Street, 10th Anniversary of October, 3rd Frunzenskaya, Efremova, Trubetskaya, in Kholzunov Lane , on the understudy of Komsomolsky Prospekt, as well as in Proektiruemyy Proezd No. 2309.

Meeting-concert in Luzhniki on February 22: list of artists

Who will enter the Luzhniki stage is currently unknown. At the same time, the People’s Front, which is one of the organizers of the rally, told TASS that a separate movement stage will work from 12:00 to 17:00 near the stadium.

It is expected that Khabib, Zara, Veronika Kozhukharova, Ruslan Alekhno, Yevgeny Kungurov, Marat Basharov, Hieromonk Fotiy, the groups “After Zavtra” and “Five” will perform patriotic songs and poems in front of the audience. There are also planned performances by Andrey Sokolov, Edgard and Askold Zapashny, artists from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

Solemn events will also take place in other cities of Russia – concerts, rallies and actions designed to express support for the participants in the special military operation and congratulate the Russians on Defender of the Fatherland Day.