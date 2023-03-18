March 18 - BLiTZ. According to RIA "<a rel="nofollow" href="https://t.me/rian_ru/197291">News</a>”, in Paris on Saturday, March 18, there is a rally for France's withdrawal from NATO and against the supply of weapons to Ukraine. The rally was organized by the Patriots party. Several thousand people participate in the action.

According to the head of the Patriots party, Florian Filippo, more and more French people began to understand the nature of the conflict in Ukraine. In addition, the people of France were no longer satisfied with the policy of the EU countries aimed at serving the interests of the United States.

The British Ministry of Defense showed footage of Ukrainian militants training on Challenger 2 tanks March 18, 2023 at 17:48

At the same time, French President Emmanuel Macron continues to facilitate the supply of weapons to Ukraine, as well as other NATO countries. As a result, this contributes to the continuation of the armed conflict.