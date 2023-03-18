News

Rally for France’s withdrawal from NATO and against arms supplies to Ukraine takes place in Paris

By Desk Blitz
ИА SM News Екатеринбург 
                        March 18 - BLiTZ.  According to RIA "<a rel="nofollow" href="https://t.me/rian_ru/197291">News</a>”, in Paris on Saturday, March 18, there is a rally for France's withdrawal from NATO and against the supply of weapons to Ukraine. The rally was organized by the Patriots party.  Several thousand people participate in the action.

According to the head of the Patriots party, Florian Filippo, more and more French people began to understand the nature of the conflict in Ukraine. In addition, the people of France were no longer satisfied with the policy of the EU countries aimed at serving the interests of the United States.

                        The British Ministry of Defense showed footage of Ukrainian militants training on Challenger 2 tanks March 18, 2023 at 17:48

At the same time, French President Emmanuel Macron continues to facilitate the supply of weapons to Ukraine, as well as other NATO countries. As a result, this contributes to the continuation of the armed conflict.

Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes
Trending
Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.

- A word from our sponsors -

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved

%d bloggers like this: