Rally of employees demanding restoration of old pension will be held at Charbagh Railway Stadium on June 27

Lucknow: A provincial Hunkar rally will be organized at Charbagh Railway Stadium on June 27 (Tuesday) to demand restoration of old pension. Media in-charge Shubhranshu Tiwari told in a press conference on Monday that it was decided to organize a rally in UP in the national convention of Old Pension Scheme Restoration Joint Forum (JFROPS) held on January 21, 2023.

Comrade Shiv Gopal Mishra, national convenor of Old Pension Scheme Restoration United Forum and general secretary of AIRF, said that NPS has proved to be a hoax for the employees who joined government service after January 01, 2004. Huge injustice is being done to all the employees who are retiring. By giving 30 to 40 years of service, the government employee used to become entitled to social security with the help of pension to himself and his dependents. It was also justified by the Supreme Court, but the present governments want to avoid it in the name of economic burden.

The movement will continue till the restoration of guaranteed pension: Shiv Gopal Mishra

Com Shiv Gopal Mishra said that NPS was said to be very attractive and beneficial at the time of its implementation. But all the claims of the government in this regard have proved hollow. He said that this movement will continue till the central government announces the restoration of old pension. He told that a large number of central and state government employees and teachers will participate in Tuesday’s provincial Hunkar rally.

Parliament siege program will also be decided: Hari Kishore Tiwari

Com Hari Kishore Tiwari, President of the State Employees Joint Council, said that the State Employees Joint Council and its affiliated unions/associations have taken out pension-rath yatras in 35 districts of Uttar Pradesh from May 16 for the restoration of old pension. Which has received strong support from central employees, state employees, teachers and social organizations. After the Hunkar rally, the program of Parliament gherao will also be decided. Therefore, the state government and the central government should announce guaranteed pension.

The press conference was attended by Com. SB Singh Yadav, the Central Convenor of the Confederation, Com. RK Pandey, the Provincial Convenor of the Morcha, Com. Provincial President, Uttar Pradesh Junior High School, Com. Garg was also present in the press conference.

