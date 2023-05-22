Ram Gopal Varma praises ‘The Kerala Story’, targets Bollywood

Film director Ramgopal has criticized Bollywood while praising Sudipto Sen’s directorial venture ‘The Kerala Story’, which was embroiled in controversies even before its release.

As soon as the film ‘The Kerala Story’ was released, some people started criticizing it. Several political organizations were also demanding a ban on the film’s release. The story of the film revolves around four women converts who are recruited into the terrorist organization ISIS.

On one hand, where some people are opposing this film, on the other hand, this film is also getting good response. Without any star, this film is about to cross the Rs 200 crore mark. The figure of 32000 girls created a huge stir at the time of the film’s release. Many people praised this film and some Bollywood actors did not even comment this year.

Director Ram Gopal Varma recently commented on this Bollywood film. Tweeting about this, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, ‘We have become so used to lying to people and ourselves that we are shocked when someone takes a step ahead and tells us the truth. It is clear that there is an eerie silence in Bollywood after the phenomenal success of ‘The Kerala Story’.

Actually, Ram Gopal Varma is known for his outspokenness. The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani in pivotal roles. The film has done good business at the box office and is doing well.