ram mandir has different significance in baba baidyanath dham deoghar know its specialty jbj

Baba Dham Deoghar: of Deoghar All the 22 deities located in Baba Mandir have different importance. All the temples have their own mythological history and importance. There are interesting stories about their construction and creator. On the first day of Sawan, we have told you about Maa Parvati Temple, on the second day Maa Jagatjanani and Maa Sankashta Temple, on the third day Lord Ganesha Temple, on the fourth day Maa Sandhya Temple, on the fifth day Chaturmukhi Brahma Temple, on the sixth day Mahakal Bhairav ​​Temple, on the seventh day Lord Hanuman Temple Gave information about the temple, Maa Mansa Temple on the eighth day, Maa Saraswati Temple on the ninth day, Baglamukhi Temple on the tenth day and Surya Narayan Temple on the eleventh day. Today we will tell you about Ram, Sita, Laxman temple.