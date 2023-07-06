Ram Mandir Nirman: Shriram and Sita riding on a swing in the temples of Ayodhya, a wonderful sight to see

Ram Mandir Nirman: Although the construction of Ram temple is going on fast in Lord Ram’s city, but the ancient identity of Ram city is from ancient fairs. The most important of the three major fairs held in Ayodhya is the fair of the month of Sawan, where the deities of all the major Math temples enjoy the Jhulnotsav. As soon as Sawan begins, swings are installed in the major monasteries and temples of Ayodhya and the idols of God enjoy the Jhula festival. Where God enjoys the swing as soon as the month of Sawan starts, the steps of the swing are narrated to the God and he is made to swing. Devotees coming from far away are happy to see the joy of Lord’s swing festival with their eyes. The city of Lord Rama reverberates with the chants of Lord Shiva in the month of Sawan and on this occasion, the deities of Lord Rama enjoy swings in all the major temples of the city. Is.

