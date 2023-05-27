Ram Mandir: Ramlala will sit in the sanctum sanctorum in December, grand appearance seen in pictures, special tour package started

Ram Mandir: in Ayodhya Ram Mandir The construction work is going on fast. The casting work of the roof of the first floor is almost completed. With this, the temple is seen taking a grand shape. Ramlala will sit in the sanctum sanctorum in December this year. Devotees are already waiting for his darshan and worship.

The statue will be consecrated before the code of conduct is implemented

Regarding the grand Ram temple in Ramnagari, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai said that the idol of Ramlala will be consecrated in December this year. The idol of Ramlala will be of child form. However, the date for the consecration of the idol has not been fixed. But, this work will be done in December. The statue will be consecrated before the code of conduct regarding the general elections is implemented.

Copper leaves were used to join the stones.

According to Champat Rai, the idol of Ramlala will be consecrated in the sanctum sanctorum in the form of a five-year-old boy. After the Pran Pratishtha, the construction work of the second and third floor above the temple will continue. At the same time, instead of cement and sand, copper leaves are being used to join the stones in the construction of Shriram temple. Iron has not been used anywhere in the temple.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists and devotees coming to Ayodhya has increased even before the construction work of Ram temple is completed. In view of this, the tourism department has started a special tour package.

special tour packages for tourists

This tour package is very cheap and in just one day people will be able to return after visiting Ramlala and other major temples. According to the tourism department, Rs 599 will have to be spent for this one day tour package. In this, Ram ki Paadi, Hanumangarhi, Kanak Bhawan and other major temples will be visited.

Yatra to Ramnagari will be done every Sunday

According to the tourism department, in the first package of Rs 599 per person, the passengers will be brought back to Lucknow after seeing Ayodhya from Lucknow through Tempo Traveller. During this the guide will also be present with them. He told that in this package every Sunday at 8:00 am, a train will leave for Ayodhya from Gomti Hotel of Tourism Department located on Sapru Marg with passengers.

Make booking like this

To be a part of this special tour package of Ayodhya Darshan, travelers can register both online and offline. For online booking registration can be done at

Along with this, offline registration can be done by visiting the department’s office on Sapru Marg. And booking can be done by calling 94159 02726, 94150 13041 and 0522-4004402. The special thing is that under the Ayodhya Special Tour Package, the tourism department has kept the same fee for Indian people as well as for foreign tourists. Usually the tour package of foreign tourists is expensive.

Private security personnel were also deployed

Dr. Anil Mishra, member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, told that the security forces currently deployed at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex are cooperating from the government level. The number of devotees coming to visit Ramlala is increasing. Private security guards have been deployed from Saturday so that people do not face any kind of inconvenience.

