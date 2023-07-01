Ram Mandir: Ramlala’s life will be grand in the sanctum sanctorum, rituals will be held in 1000 temples and 5 lakh villages

Ayodhya Ram Temple: The work of the first phase of the grand temple of Lord Rama in Ayodhya has almost been completed. Preparations are also in full swing for the Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav of Ramlala. The enthusiasm of this festival is not only in Ayodhya but also in the whole country. Even more important is the hope that there will be enthusiasm for this festival all over the world. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has appealed to the devotees of Ram from all over the world to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav of Ramlala like a festival. The trust has also appealed that all the monasteries and temples in the country and the world should celebrate this festival of Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav of Ramlala with grandeur.

