Ramgarh: 3rd class student of Shri Krishna Vidya Mandir Nivritti became baby model

Ramgarh : Nivrutti Gupta, a Class III student of Shri Krishna Vidya Mandir, Ramgarh, has given meaning to the proverb ‘Honhar Birwan Ke Hot Chikne Pat’. The talented Nivruti has been selected as a baby model by the Spring Store on Flipkart and Amazon. Blige Today which is a modeling company has signed the promising student as a baby model. Apart from India, this company works in Nepal, Dubai, Finland, Australia and Indonesia. Recently, the video suit of Nivruti has been released on Flipkart and Amazon. The company is going to give them more opportunities.

Apart from studies, Nivritti is also interested in dance.

Nivruti is not only smart in reading and writing but she also dances very well. He has received many awards for dance. Just a few days ago, on the occasion of the inauguration of ‘Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Train’, Nivruti won accolades by performing a dance.

School teachers also get support

School Management Committee Chairman Anand Aggarwal (Advocate), Secretary Vimal Kishore Jaju, Administrator SP Sinha and Principal Brahmanand Dwivedi praised this achievement of retirement and congratulated and inspired to do well in future. The teachers of the school are also very happy with the achievement of the girl student.