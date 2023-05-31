Ram’s ‘Child Swaroop’ will be worshipped, not from Shaligram that came from Nepal, the idol being made from Karnataka-Rajasthan stones

Lucknow. The idols to be installed in the world-famous Ram temple in Ayodhya have started taking shape. Three idols are being shaped by three sculptors (artisans) at different places. Officials of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust have shared this information regarding the construction of the idol of Ram Lalla to be installed in the Ram temple being built in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Trust General Secretary Champat Rai said that the construction of the idol of Ramlala Work has started. Dr. Ganesh Bhatt of Karnataka, Satya Narayan Pandey of Jaipur and Arun Yogiraj of Karnataka are making idols on three different stones at different places. It is expected that the idols will be ready within the stipulated time.

Special types of stones were selected for the idol

Ram Janmabhoomi Champat Rai, general secretary of Tirtha Kshetra Trust, told that “Ganesh Bhatt and his disciple Vipin Bhadauria from Karnataka have selected a stone from Karnataka for the idol. Satya Narayan Pandey from Jaipur and his son have selected ‘A-grade’ stone from Makrana. The stone has been chosen. While the third sculptor, Arun Yogiraj, is also from Karnataka, he has also brought a different stone from Karnataka for the idol. Champat Rai, general secretary of the Ram Mandir Trust, has already told that by December this year, the first floor and its The work of decoration will be completed. On January 14, the sun will be in Uttarayan. The process of consecration of life will start from Makar Sankranti. After consecration of Ram Lala, the work of construction of second and third floor will also continue. There will be a total of 34 stairs to reach there and there will also be a lift for the elderly.

Discussion on seven temples to be built outside Parkota

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, said that the construction of the idol of Ramlala would be completed as per the scheduled time. Talking to the media, he says with confidence, “It seems that the idol will be built within the stipulated time, there is no idea about the other idols. Discussions are going on about the construction of seven more temples.” Which are going to be built outside Parkota. A two-day meeting of the temple construction committee was also held on Tuesday in which many members including former Principal Secretary Nripendra Mishra were present.

Sewerage treatment plant will also be established

The idol of Lord Ramlala will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, said Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Somewhere he is worshiped as a king, somewhere as a nomad (vanvasi), in Ayodhya he will be worshiped as a child, as Ramlala. He said that a sewerage treatment plant (STP), an underground water tanker for fire and emergency service and an electricity sub-station are also being built.