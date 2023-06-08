Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s entry in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’, this South actor will be seen in the role of Ravana!

Ramayan: Very soon the film Adipurush directed by Om Raut will be released in theatres. Prabhas is seen in the role of Lord Ram in the movie. The character of Mother Sita is Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the role of Ravana. But in the meantime Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan came into the limelight. If reports are to be believed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen in important roles in this Ramayana.

New update about Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana will see Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Lord Ram, while Alia Bhatt will be seen in the role of Mata Sita. Pinkvilla has quoted a source as saying that an official announcement on this is expected to be made this Diwali. According to the report, earlier Alia’s dates were not matching with her. But now Nitesh and producer Madhu Mantena have got their dates. Ranbir and Alia are very excited for their roles.

Yash will become Ravan!

At the same time, talks are on with Yash to play the role of Ravana. That being said, there are some minor issues which can be resolved. But now they are talking and in the next 15 days it will be known whether he will do this role or not. Ranbir Kapoor’s look test is being done for the film. After finalizing the look, the actor will step into the aspect of physical transformation. Ramayana will be produced by Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra, with Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyavar as directors. It is said to be expected to go on floors in December 2023/January 2024.

Talking about the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has completed the shooting of his next film Animal, which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He is known for films like Kabir Singh, Arjun Reddy and others. The gangster drama will be released in theaters on August 11. Rashmika Mandanna is also in the lead role in the film. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra 2.