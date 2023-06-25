Ranchi: 244 new city buses will run from November 15, will operate till Ring Road, know the route

City Buses In Ranchi : To improve the urban transport system, the Ranchi Municipal Corporation will launch new city buses on the city roads from November 15 (State Foundation Day) this year. For this, the corporation will buy phase wise 244 city buses. For this, the Municipal Corporation has prepared RFP and sent it to the department. After getting approval from the department, the process of buying the buses will be started. Running of new city buses will facilitate the people of the city to travel.

Will operate till Ring Road

According to the information, city buses will be operated till Ring Road. These buses will operate on every route. On behalf of the Municipal Corporation, it was told that attention is being paid to the fact that buses ply on every route at an interval of 10-10 minutes. So that people travel by bus instead of auto.

15 thousand autos running in the city, there is a jam

Due to the lack of proper urban transport system, the people of the city are facing a lot of trouble. More than 15,000 autos are plying on the roads of the city without permits due to non-maintenance of the public transport system by the government. Due to this people are also facing jam. If the city bus service is operated better, then the arbitrariness of auto drivers will be curbed and people will also get freedom from traffic jams.

City buses will run on no profit no loss

These buses purchased on PPP mode will be operated on the lines of no profit no loss. Means profit will not be earned from these buses. Its fare will be kept so low that people will prefer to travel by city bus instead of private vehicles.