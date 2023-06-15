Ranchi: 4 lakh compensation to the student’s family in case of death due to falling balcony of the library, contract job to one member

Ranchi University News:A student died after a balcony fell in the Central Library of Ranchi University on Wednesday. This incident created uproar in the entire area. All the furious students immediately blocked the road and started protesting against this incident. After the incident, the demonstration of the students continued for a long time and the students were adamant on demanding a meeting with the Vice Chancellor of Ranchi University and also demanded compensation to the family of the deceased.

Rs 4 lakh compensation, job for one member

Ranchi University Vice Chancellor Ajit Kumar Sinha reached around 3 pm to meet the protesting students and expressed condolences with the family members. Along with this, Vice-Chancellor Ajit Kumar Sinha has also talked about giving a compensation of Rs 4 lakh. It has also been written by issuing a letter that on the basis of merit, the process of appointing one of the family members of the deceased on contract in the university will be started. Simultaneously, the Chancellor will be sent to make the appointment permanent.

Police will take action against the culprits

However, after this incident, the investigation team has been formed. This team has been ordered to give the investigation report to DSW Prof. Sudesh Kumar Sahu, Dean Social Science Dr. Madhumita Das Gupta and Dr. SK Dey soon. Please tell that the police is also in the mode of taking action in this matter. The administration has clearly said that action will be taken on the basis of written application by the family of the deceased Mantosh and the culprits will be investigated.

Mantosh used to come by bicycle

Let us tell you that on June 14, when Mantosh was standing after keeping his bicycle in the Central Library, suddenly the balcony fell. Due to which he was badly injured. After which the student was taken to RIMS in an ambulance at the spot in a hurry. Where the doctors declared him dead. After this incident, the students blocked the road.